HELSINKI Nov 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Says the Stockmann Group's revenue was down 6.8 per cent on the previous year

and amounted to EUR 202.8 million in October 2014. * Says the decline was partly due to currency effects, mainly the Russian rouble, which weakened by almost 20 per cent compared to the euro. Revenue at comparable exchange rates was down 2.6 per cent. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)