UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Nov 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Says the Stockmann Group's revenue was down 6.8 per cent on the previous year
and amounted to EUR 202.8 million in October 2014. * Says the decline was partly due to currency effects, mainly the Russian rouble, which weakened by almost 20 per cent compared to the euro. Revenue at comparable exchange rates was down 2.6 per cent. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources