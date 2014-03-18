HELSINKI, March 18 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Says in terms of the group's strategy, Russia is in a key position * Weakening of rouble, decline in purchasing power of Russian consumers,

economic sanctions imposed on Russia and possible counter measures will force

Stockmann to carefully weigh up the future strategic options * Weakening of rouble, decline in purchasing power, economic sanctions imposed

on Russia will force Stockmann to carefully weigh up the future strategic

options * Says sales figures for the current year so far have been very poor, but there

has been a clear improvement in March * Says ukraine crisis is reducing the prospects for forecasting the state of

the economy * Says monitoring economic developments and will update its guidance regarding

the group's earnings performance for 2014 if necessary (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)