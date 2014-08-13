HELSINKI Aug 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp : * Says Stockmann group's revenue was down 9.4 per cent on the previous year and

amounted to EUR 133.4 million in July 2014 * Says department store division's revenue decreased by 13.6 per cent; down

14.3 per cent in Finland and 12.3 per cent in international operations (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)