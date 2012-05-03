RHB Research upgraded UMW Holdings Bhd to
outperform with a higher fair value of 9.40 ringgit per share
from 7.30 ringgit previously, citing improving outlook for the
auto-to-oil and gas conglomerate going forward.
"We expect UMW first quarter earnings to be respectable that
will likely prompt an upgrade in consensus estimates," the
broker said in a research note on Thursday.
RHB added that the Syariah compliant counter was expected to
be well supported by a reasonably attractive dividend yield.
UMW's dividend payout policy was 50 percent of recurring net
profit.
"Given the strong earnings recovery forecast for 2012, a 50
percent payout for 2012 implies a gross dividend per share of 39
sen (4.9 percent gross yield) offering a healthy absolute year
on year increase," the broker said.
By 953am (0153 GMT), UMW shares remained flat at 7.93
ringgit, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index
that shed 0.12 percent.
0954 (0154 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)