By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Aug 26 Forget the May 6, 2010, Flash
Crash when the U.S. stock market fell 600 points in five minutes
or that confidence-shattering day on Aug. 5, 2011, when Standard
& Poor's Corp downgraded the credit rating of the United States.
For sheer volatility, nothing in recent memory compares with
the market turmoil of the past few trading days, and many
brokers couldn't be happier about it.
"Monday was the most active day in recent history," said
Elizabeth Dennis, the head of wealth management capital markets
at Morgan Stanley, the world's biggest brokerage firm.
After months of lackluster activity in equity and bond
markets, brokers at large and small firms willingly canceled
late August vacations to calm nervous clients and make money
guiding them to stock-market bargains.
"After such a low-volatility environment, our strategists
could tell advisers and their clients to move," said Dennis,
noting that lots of money has poured into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Trust as well as individual stocks such as Apple.
Some 10,000 stock brokers and their clients listened in for a
special market call after Monday's close of trading at Morgan
Stanley, according to a company spokesman.
Stock-trading volume on each of the three days beginning
last Friday, when fears about infection from China's economy
began toppling world markets, was double or triple this year's
daily average at Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Advisors,
officials said.
Clients of Edward Jones, which fields the third biggest
brokerage force after Morgan Stanley and Wells, put in about
76,000 stock and exchange-traded fund orders on Monday, and
another 52,000 on Tuesday. That compares with a daily average of
about 22,000 orders by Jones clients, who primarily invest in
mutual funds, said John Rahal, head of branch development at the
St. Louis-based partnership.
Despite concerns that many retail investors would panic and
sell amid the cumulative 1,322-point, 7.9 percent three-day
decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, buys outweighed
sells at most firms as advisers focused on the growing strength
of the U.S. economy and opportunistic buys.
"It's hard to be upset when you see some of the best
dividend-paying companies on sale right now," said Ralph
Courage, whose Courage Miller Partners, LLC in Norfolk, Virginia
oversees about $256.5 million for some 670 clients.
Courage has steered clients primarily to large-cap
exchange-traded funds.
Steven Dudash, president of the Chicago-based independent
advisory firm, IHT Wealth Management, said roughly 20 percent of
the cash his advisory firm received this year was deposited in
the last three days. "I called almost...to tell them, 'Don't
panic,'" Dudash said. "Turns out that message moved a lot of
them to place orders."
The relative optimism of retail investors and advisers
stands in sharp contrast to rising bearish sentiment from
institutional investors at banks, pension and hedge funds.
Stock trading volume appeared to return to more normal
levels on Wednesday, when the Dow and the Standard & Poor's 500
index rebounded 3.9 percent, said Morgan Stanley's Dennis.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz, additional reporting by Elizabeth
