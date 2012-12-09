BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 9 Corporate giants Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Royal Dutch Shell all made it into Barron's top 10 stock picks for 2013, the financial weekly reported on Sunday.
Barnes & Noble, BlackRock Inc, General Dynamics, Marathon Petroleum, Novartis, Viacom and Western Digital also made it onto the list as anticipated strong performers next year.
Some of the year's picks, including Apple, BlackRock, Barnes & Noble and Viacom, already received bullish reviews in Barron's this year, while others were listed for their perceived undervaluation.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.