By Rodrigo Campos and Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 16 Predicting when the bear
market in biotech stocks will hit bottom is a hazardous
prospect, but one gauge that factors in the rapid profit growth
estimates for many of these companies suggests several are
starting to look attractive.
The Nasdaq Biotech index, a primary victim of the
meltdown in so-called momentum stocks, has dropped more than 20
percent from its record high in late February. In April alone,
only around half a dozen of the 121 stocks in the index have
managed to hold their heads above water.
Among some of the sector's names, however, the selloff is
starting to look overdone, according to an analysis of Reuters
data.
"It definitely piques your attention, and you should look at
these stocks more closely now," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader
at Lisle, Illinois-based OakBrook Investments LLC, which owns
momentum stocks. "You don't want to wait too long, (the selling)
has been so dramatic it's worth looking into."
Biotech is among the hardest sectors to value using
fundamentals such as profit and cash flow.
Only about a quarter of the Nasdaq sector index members are
profitable, and even fewer consistently so. Most of the rest
represent bets on a drug or therapy still in the development or
approval process, with prospects for sales and profits still far
in the future.
Indeed, on a straight-up price-to-earnings basis, biotechs
continue to look expensive, even with the sharp contraction in
P/E multiples across the group courtesy of the selloff. At
almost 21, the index's 12-month forward P/E is on par with the
Russell 2000 index of small caps but is pricey compared
with the S&P 500's 14.9.
But when profit growth estimates are added to calculus,
using the so-called PEG ratio, the picture can change. In such
cases, a high P/E can be offset by earnings growth estimates
that are often solidly in the double digits.
In general, stocks with a PEG ratio below 1 are considered
to hold a higher value than the market is currently giving them.
And on that basis, more than 20 Nasdaq biotech components
have forward 24-month PEG ratios below the 1.0 handle, based on
an analysis of Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That includes
Biogen Idec, United Therapeutics and Gilead
Sciences. Emergent Biosolutions, not in the
Nasdaq index, is another biotech with its PEG below 1.
"You throw that growth (expectation) up and it looks kind of
OK and comforting," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, which owns
biotech Amgen.
Don't be fooled. These remain high-risk stocks, with a lot
of uncertainty generally in the biotech business model, she
said. Anyone stepping into buy while the downdraft persists
could be "catching the proverbial falling knife."
"This is extremely speculative. You have to know the entire
landscape," she said.
HIDDEN VALUE
Gilead, the sector's biggest stock with a market
capitalization of around $103 billion, is a poster child for the
gut-wrenching ride that investing in this sector can entail.
Last December, the company unveiled impressive late-stage
data for its once-daily combination pill to treat hepatitis C.
The stock took off to cap a stellar year of more than 100
percent price increase.
Then three weeks ago, U.S. lawmakers asked it to explain the
drug's $84,000 price tag. The stock fell nearly 5 percent that
day, helping to propel what had been a minor downdraft in
biotech names into a full blown rout.
Now, at $68.17, around 19 percent below its Feb. 25 record
close of $83.95, Gilead looks undervalued when measured with a
two-year forward PEG ratio of just 0.17. That ratio dips even
lower, to 0.15, based on the growth rate assigned by only the
most accurate analysts covering the stock, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data showed.
Meanwhile, Biogen's PEG ratio is 0.8, Emergent Biosolutions
is 0.41, and United Therapeutics is 0.23. The lower the number,
the more undervalued the shares may be relative to profit growth
forecasts.
Three of these four - Gilead, Emergent and United
Therapeutics - also are trading below their StarMine intrinsic
values, a metric that factors in the growth estimates from Wall
Street's most accurate profit forecasters.
So far, the selloff has come in a near-vacuum of fundamental
news on these companies. That will soon change, with earnings
season kicking into high gear and quarterly results due in the
coming days and weeks.
"If you see solid earnings for some of these companies, that
would give some assurances for people to come in and buy at
these levels," said Cherukuri, the OakBrook Investments head
trader.
