By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 GNC Holdings,
Vitamin Shoppe and other dietary supplement sellers
could take a hit to their financial health in 2016 if safety
concerns attract new action from U.S. federal and state
officials.
Shares of GNC and Vitamin Shoppe fell more than 30 percent
last year after allegations of impure and dangerous ingredients
in dietary supplements hurt already sluggish demand for their
products. They and other companies are still under scrutiny,
with pressure building to tighten regulation on dietary
supplements, which are not covered by U.S. rules governing
pharmaceuticals.
Last year, a challenge from New York's attorney general led
to an agreement by GNC to adopt new testing standards for
ingredients used in its products. On Nov. 17, shares of GNC
briefly plummeted 27 percent and rivals Vitamin Shoppe,
Herbalife and Natural Health Trends Corp also
sank on concern that the U.S. Department of Justice was about to
name them in criminal and civil actions.
The Justice Department action turned out to be against
another company, but the $37 billion industry faces more
scrutiny this year including a lawsuit and investigation by the
Oregon attorney general.
"This is something investors have to contemplate." Jefferies
analyst Mark Wiltamuth said. "These waves of media and
regulatory attacks have impacted consumer sales trends and
valuations."
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has ongoing
litigation with GNC for selling products with illegal
ingredients. She is also conducting a separate investigation
related to dietary supplements that has yet to be announced, a
spokeswoman said.
"I do believe you will see more activity in 2016," said
Kevin Bell, a lawyer at Porzio Bromberg & Newman who represents
dietary supplement companies. "There has been no real indication
as to how much more aggressive they could get but it has
certainly spread beyond just New York."
Even after the beating the companies' shares took last year,
prices may not fully reflect the potential for future lawsuits
and regulatory crackdowns.
"It's not a factor we look at. There's no real way to
quantify an unknown variable like that. Regulation may never
happen," said Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth,
who has a "neutral" rating on Vitamin Shoppe and does not cover
GNC.
Five analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters recommend buying
GNC's stock while none recommend selling. Eight have hold
ratings. The split for Vitamin Shoppe is similar. Wiltamuth has
hold ratings on both companies.
Dietary supplements including powders and pills aimed at
weight loss, sexual enhancement and sports performance are
regulated in the United States more like food than
pharmaceuticals. Manufacturers do not have to demonstrate a
product's effectiveness or safety before introducing it.
But some of the products contain potent substances that have
led to kidney failure, cardiac arrest and even death in some
cases. Attorneys general in states beyond New York and Oregon
have taken notice, and some legislators have also been pushing
for stricter oversight of dietary supplements.
New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
said in a statement to Reuters he will keep sharing information
and best practices with other states to improve oversight.
The U.S. Senate's special committee on aging will likely
take additional steps this year. Senator Claire McCaskill, the
panel's ranking Democrat, in 2015 sent letters to retailers
asking them to explain how they prevent the sale of harmful and
fraudulent products, said Drew Pusateri, a spokesman for
McCaskill.
Asked about the risk of increased scrutiny, GNC said in an
email that 2016 will be pivotal in an effort with over 40
companies to improve safety standards and consumer perceptions
in the dietary supplement industry.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has spoken
with federal lawmakers keen to close regulatory loopholes
allowing the use of dangerous ingredients, said Laura MacCleery,
the advocacy group's director of regulatory affairs.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)