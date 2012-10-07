NEW YORK Oct 7 As companies enter another round
of reporting earnings, some research to note is that earnings
estimates in a more narrow range is a better barometer of a
reliable stock price, Barron's financial weekly said on Sunday.
One reason is that companies that are doing well tend to be
more forthcoming with their earnings guidance, Barron's noted.
Here are four stocks to watch, according to Barron's, that
have seen some small increase in 2013 earnings and revenue
forecasts and that look "reasonably priced based on earnings."
Cisco Systems "beat profit and revenue estimates
last quarter and raised its dividend 75 percent." The tech
company has spent more on share repurchases than dividends,
Barron's said in its Oct. 8 edition.
Wal-Mart Stores saw a 4.5 percent revenue gain last
quarter and the chain is opening smaller stores to compete with
Family Dollar and Dollar General Corp, Barron's
said.
CVS Caremark Corp saw an increase in revenue of 16
percent last quarter, noted the paper, while U.S. Bancorp
weathered the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009,
"without posting a quarterly loss."
Since then "it has scooped up struggling banks at low prices
through Federal Deposit Insurance Corp-backed deals."