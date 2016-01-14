Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
DUBAI Jan 14 Egypt's stock index tumbled more than 5 percent in late trade on Sunday, hit by heavy selling among foreign investors, while the Saudi Arabian market also fell sharply as margin calls continued to force selling.
The Egyptian index was down 5.2 percent at 5,884 points, its lowest level since October 2013, 45 minutes before the close. Investment firm Qalaa Holdings was down 9.0 perecent at 1.21 Egyptian pounds, a record low.
"Foreign investors are exiting their positions and this is causing panic," said a Cairo dealer.
The Saudi index tumbled 4.2 percent to its lowest level since March 2011, following a fresh slide of the Brent oil price to a new 12-year low below $30 a barrel.
Traders said margin calls following recent heavy losses were adding to selling pressure, especially in smaller-capital stocks favoured by local speculators. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.