(Corrects option strategies in par 16 to 'call spreads', not
'put spreads')
* Investors consider bank stocks as ECB sifts test results
* Hope that risky lending is mended, but economy a worry
* Options a way to access any rally with limited capital
* Strategists tip bet on small rise after results out
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 29 Investors hopeful but not
entirely confident that next month's European bank check will
yield positive results are stacking up derivatives positions to
balance optimism about the industry against worry over its
performance in a faltering economy.
The European Central Bank is expected to publish the outcome
of its bank asset quality review on Oct. 26 in a bid to convince
investors - after three previous "stress tests" failed to spot
subsequent problems - that Europe's lenders have sifted out
their risky holdings and now have enough capital to withstand
any more financial crisis-style shocks.
However recent nasty surprises are still vivid. The euro
zone banking index fell nearly 17 percent between April and
August as poor economic data from Italy, France and even Germany
threw into doubt a euro zone recovery while top banks like BNP
, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
were hit with hefty fines for misconduct ranging from sanctions
violations to manipulation of key interest rates. Portugal's
announcement of a 4.9 billion-euro ($6.22 billion) bailout for
Banco Espirito Santo caused more pain.
With all that in mind, investors are hedging their bets.
As a way of taking a punt without putting much capital at
risk, many are turning to call options - which offer the right
but no obligation to buy shares at a certain price and time.
Derivatives strategists at JPMorgan, Societe Generale and
BNP Paribas have all been advising their clients to bet on a
modest rally after the results' publication.
"Investors ... cannot afford to miss a potential strong
rally that could be triggered by this event, but do not always
have sufficient conviction to just buy cash equities," said
Davide Silvestrini, head of European equity derivatives strategy
at JP Morgan.
Since the summer, interest in banking sector call options
has surged: There are currently more open bets on a 9 percent
rise on the Euro STOXX banking index by December than
there are on a roughly equivalent fall, Thomson Reuters data
showed. This is an unusual occurrence because investors tend to
hedge against a fall rather than a rise in shares.
That reluctance to commit money to bank shares is reflected
in the current performance of the Euro STOXX banking equity
index - currently 10 percent off its March peak.
But, say some investors, that dip also means the potential
for fresh gains if the ECB publishes a positive report.
STAMP OF APPROVAL?
Those expecting a surge in banking stocks are basing their
position on the fact that the ECB's asset quality review (AQR)
is likely to confirm that banks have got themselves into shape.
Sources familiar with ECB thinking told Reuters recently
that the central bank is likely to say most banks have improved
since the crisis abated last year.
That would remove a threat currently hanging over the banks
- that of more capital increases, which dilute equity and send
shareholders running, pummelling share prices - and instead
allow banks to focus again on lending, helping to improve the
economy and their own profits.
"Post-AQR you'll have a sort of stamp of approval coming
from the ECB on the banks' capital levels," said Gerry Fowler,
global head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas.
"Even with the fairly consensus view that the stress tests
won't be bad, you could still see the Euro STOXX banking index
up 5 percent just because the deluge of data increases
transparency."
Derivatives strategists have been advising clients to take
out 'call spreads' which typically involve buying a call to be
exercised at a price equal to or slightly above current levels,
while also selling another call with a higher price, both to cut
the cost of the trade and limit potential losses if shares fall.
BNP Paribas recommended buying one December call with strike
prices of 155 or 160 points, effectively betting on a rally of
at least 6-9 percent, and selling two calls with strikes at 165
or 175 points, or 12 to 19 percent above current levels.
Some warier investors were looking at longer-dated options.
Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy at
Societe Generale, tipped buying a call with a 150 points strike
price, 2 percent above the current level, due to expire in March
2015, financed by selling a call with a 170 points strike.
"If you have the sector going up quickly, then you're going
to still do well, if not, you're going to have more time with
the March 15 expiry," Cassot said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7875 euro)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)