By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 In today's markets, avoiding
global crises is like trying to stay dry while running between
the raindrops.
One week Italy seems to be in the worst trouble; the next
week, India; the next it might be Spain or Japan or the United
States. Investors who keep all of their money in the United
States miss out on foreign growth. Those who try to diversify by
choosing single-country or continent funds can get smacked when
the troubles alight on their portfolio.
That's where funds in the global or world stock category
come in. Whereas so-called international funds invest outside
the United States, global funds can invest anywhere on the
planet, America included. They essentially provide one-stop
shopping for every stock market in the world. Active fund
managers have supreme flexibility to invest wherever they want,
and world index funds deliver a diversified taste of stocks all
over the globe.
"They're the ultimate opportunistic, go-anywhere funds,"
says Tom Roseen, head of research services for fund-tracking
firm Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. "Ideally they can
preserve your capital in a downturn - and take a run at high
performance in an upturn."
It means your portfolio will have a lot of passport stamps.
The typical global fund currently has 50.8 percent of assets in
the United States, 9.3 percent in the UK, and 5.6 percent in
Japan. A prime benefit of such flexibility, for active managers:
If a nasty storm is brewing in one part of the world, the fund
can simply tack for calmer climes. In theory, anyway. If your
manager isn't so adept at avoiding danger, you run the risk of
stepping right in it.
So how is the globe-trotting strategy proving in practice?
For all the volatility of world markets recently, returns in the
category have been notably consistent, according to Lipper data.
Global funds have averaged 8.38 percent year-to-date and 7.21
percent over 12 months, slightly lagging a corresponding
benchmark like the MSCI All Country World Index and its one-year
returns of 10.69 percent. Among the top performers in the
category: Wasatch World Innovators with its one-year
returns of 19.56 percent, and Cook & Bynum Fund, up
18.5 percent over the same time period.
Investors are still warming up to the category. Global funds
currently boast about $265 billion in assets, but that's down
$10.7 billion in flows year-to-date, as investors fret about
overseas markets because of the European debt crisis. Those
collective assets don't even add up to that of the nation's
largest mutual fund, Pimco Total Return, and its $270
billion. And the category's five-year returns are underwhelming,
at -1.48 percent.
Indeed, some market watchers aren't sold on the strategy.
"I'm not a fan," says William Bernstein, co-founder of Efficient
Frontier Advisors and author of books like "The Intelligent
Asset Allocator" and "The Four Pillars of Investing."
"Flexibility is a tool, but it's a tool like a chainsaw. You
might end up cutting off a limb with it. The assumption with
active global funds is that people are able to successfully time
the market, and there's no evidence that's true - even for
investment professionals."
There's also the head-scratcher of figuring out what owning
a global fund means for your overall portfolio allocation. Any
given global fund might be between 25 percent and 75 percent
invested in U.S. equities, notes Lipper's Roseen. Anything below
those numbers would be reclassified as a purely international
fund, and anything above would be labeled a domestic fund.
That spread gives fund managers a pretty wide berth. So at
any given moment, you may not know where you're exposed and
where you're not. That can complicate your decision-making, if
you're looking to buy into other mutual funds and want to avoid
overweighting in a particular region.
"You're essentially saying to your fund manager, 'I'm going
to let you be the brain power behind my decision-making,'" says
Roseen. "You're giving them the money and latitude to invest
where they think is best going forward."
That's a lot of trust to be placing in a manager, especially
when active managers as a whole have a nasty habit of
underperforming their benchmarks. "It's a little like you're
playing Three-Card Monte, and you don't really know what's
hiding under the shells," says Bernstein. "I suppose you could
call up the fund manager, but he probably won't return your
calls."
That said, if you like the idea of truly global exposure,
how do you pick the fund that's right for you?
DO YOUR HOMEWORK
Research country-by-country breakdowns. It's one thing to
hand over the steering wheel; it's another to have absolutely no
idea where you're going. Roseen suggests checking on the fund
shop's website for a roadmap of where your money is being
parceled out, with updates often provided monthly, or sometimes
quarterly.
The annual report and fund prospectus, of course, will give
a fuller accounting and explanation for regional breakdowns. The
popular fund Oakmark Global, for instance, gives you
an example of regional weightings: As of the end of June its
assets were 49.1 percent in the United States, 25.7 percent in
Europe and 21.8 percent in Asia.
Also, beware of fees. Global funds tend to carry higher
expense ratios than do mutual funds as a whole, for reasons that
might include operating equity research shops overseas.
That's a drawback for cost-conscious investors in an era of
cramped overall returns. The category's average expense ratio is
1.4 percent, according to S&P Capital IQ, which exceeds the 1.2
percent average of all actively-managed funds.
But all funds aren't created equal, so shop around. Calamos
Global Equity, for instance, boasts a relatively slim
expense ratio of 1.16 percent, and has notched 15.32 percent
annual gains over the last three years. Or for those investors
who prefer passive management, a fund like Vanguard Total World
Stock Index charges a relatively affordable 0.4
percent and is up 7.77 percent a year over three years.
Investors should also seek out proven expertise. Being an
expert in U.S. equities is a rare talent. Being an expert in all
equities, all over the globe, represents a much higher degree of
difficulty.
"It's hard to be great at everything," says Todd Rosenbluth,
a mutual fund analyst at S&P Capital IQ. "A manager may be
skilled at stockpicking in one region, but that's harder to do
when you're covering the whole world."
That's why you'd be wise to seek out managers who have
proven that they can play such a challenging game. Of course
past performance is no guarantee of future returns, as any fund
literature will tell you.
But at least it suggests a demonstrated ability to evaluate
risk and reward in multiple regions, and to successfully
navigate the choppy market waters of the last few years.
Says Rosenbluth: "If the world is truly your oyster, then
you're free to find the very best stocks with no constraints."