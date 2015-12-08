By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 8 Shares of U.S. gun makers
have surged in the wake of the massacre of 14 people in
California last week, following a pattern that has grown more
common in recent years when high-profile mass shootings have
spurred firearms sales as well as calls for gun control
measures.
Since last Thursday's shooting in San Bernardino,
California, the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence in three
years, Smith & Wesson shares have surged about 17
percent, compared to the S&P 500's 1 percent loss. Sturm Ruger
shares have gained about 10 percent.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp have soared 126
percent this year while Sturm Ruger & Co shares have surged 67
percent.
With mass shooting piling up, Democratic candidates in the
2016 presidential election campaign have pushing for new rules
to limit gun purchases. Calls for gun control in the past have
led some people to buy more firearms out of fear that limits are
coming.
"It's not the shooting, it's the politicians," said Brian
Ruttenbur, an analyst at BB&T who covers shares of gun makers.
"There are concerns you are not going to be able to protect
yourself moving forward because of restrictions."
Gun sales have also gotten a boost from worries about crime
following urban unrest over the past two years in Ferguson,
Missouri and other cities where residents protested police
killings of young black men, said Ruttenbur.
Over the past five years, Smith & Wesson has climbed 428
percent, dwarfing the S&P 500's 68-percent increase.
After the bell on Tuesday, Smith & Wesson posted results for
the October quarter that beat analysts' expectations and raised
its outlook for the rest of its fiscal year.
Gun manufacturer shares have also risen in the days
following previous high-profile mass shootings. One notable
exception was the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School
in Newtown, Connecticut that led to the death of 28 and stepped
up the debate over gun control.
In the day after that shooting, Smith & Wesson's stock
dropped 5 percent, and it lost 13 percent through the following
week.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)