Feb 4 Healthcare shares plunged on Wednesday, lead by biotechnology stocks, after Gilead Sciences Inc said it gave health insurers steeper-than-expected discounts on its hepatitis C drugs, fueling worries that the broader sector would face increasing price pressure.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell as much as 3.85 percent, putting it on track for its biggest daily decline since Dec. 23 as biotech companies are seen to be under the most pressure to cut prices for their expensive-to-develop drugs.

Gilead weighed most heavily on the biotechnology sector with a 8.9 percent drop in its shares but the biggest losers in the index were Pacific Biosciences of California, which fell 17.6 percent, followed by Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc , which lost 15.7 percent. Myriad Genetics dropped 11 percent.

"Investors are in shock" about Gilead's disclosure in its 2015 guidance that it expects to have to offer average discounts of 46 percent for the year, Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a research note, much deeper than the 25 percent he had expected.

More traditional drug companies were also hurt as investors worried they would not be immune to the pressure from insurance companies to cut prices.

The Standard & Poor's 500 healthcare sector index fell 1.3 percent and was the second worst S&P sector, weighed down by companies including Merck & Co, which was down 4 percent, and AbbVie Inc, which fell 6.9 percent.

