By Juliette Fairley
NEW YORK Aug 11 With the markets so volatile,
financial advisers are screaming "diversify" from the rooftops.
One small corner of the market that might attract attention in
down times: hedged mutual funds.
Before the latest downturn, the hedged equity mutual fund
category, which is comprised of only about 100 funds, was up
1.72 percent year-to-date. That's less than the average equity
mutual fund, of which there are about 10,000, which up 4.97
percent.
But in the tumult since the debt deal, the ratio turned to
a 5.69 percent loss for hedged funds compared to a 7.83 percent
loss for non-hedged funds, according to data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters company, through Aug. 10, 2011.
That kind of split is why the hedged equity mutual fund
remains a small specialty instrument in the toolbox of many
financial advisers. Advisers like hedged mutual funds because
they keep clients' portfolios afloat in a down market, despite
lower returns over the long-term.
"Hedged mutual funds act as a diversifier and can both
reduce losses or make money. They are designed to return a
small amount in any market. In balance, they are good by adding
choice and selection to the client's menu," says John Longo, a
registered investment adviser in Morristown, New Jersey.
Another advantage to hedged funds: lower fees. Traditional
hedge funds, such as Paulson & Co. or Avenue Capital, charge
two percent of the top 20 percent of any profit.
Hedged mutual fund fees can be as high as two percent of
assets compared to one percent for a stock fund and half of a
percentage point for a bond fund, Longo says.
And while traditional hedge funds are only available to
accredited investors or a qualified purchaser, hedged mutual
funds are more accessible because they have a lower minimum
investment. The minimum for the Schwab Hedged Equity Fund, for
example, is $100. The fund invests in stocks that have at least
$1 billion in market capitalization in sectors including
telecom and financials. Since inception in September 2002, the
fund's annualized return is 5.46 percent while the S&P return's
is 5.36 percent through August 10, 2011, according to
Lipper.
"We short sell 20 to 60 cents opportunistically and then
the cash we get from shorting is held as segregated cash," says
Vivienne Hsu, managing director and portfolio manager of Schwab
Hedged Equity (SWHEX.O) mutual fund. "The fund is diversified
across the board so that within the sectors we are picking
stocks to go along with the ones we think will underperform the
stocks in that sector that go short."
Overall, that's the role of a hedged equity mutual fund in
a portfolio: Not to rack up performance but to manage risk.
"The fund is trying to deliver lower volatility. Because of
shorting, we net out some of the risk inherent when investing
in stock," says Hsu.
And because hedged mutual funds aren't correlated to the
markets, they can be used to counter the price movements of a
traditional investment portfolio. "The hedged mutual fund holds
long and short positions simultaneously, which is where the
returns come from. Managers make money in all markets by being
long on stocks that are going up and short on stocks going down
so that they are making money on both," says Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Lipper Americas Research in Colorado.
The pitfall is in the fallibility of the fund's manager.
"Sometimes these funds can be wrong in their ability to time
the market. The manager may go deeply into a stock at the wrong
moment and then the bottom falls out of the market and your
hedged equity mutual funds decline in value like the rest of
your long-only mutual funds," says Tjornehoj.
The top four hedged mutual funds that were Lipper Leaders
in 2010 include:
* Rydex/SGI Alpha Opportunity Series (SAOAX.O)
* JP Morgan US Large Cap Value Plus Fund JTVAX.O
* Wasatch Long-Short Fund (FMLSX.O)
* Schwab Hedged Equity Fund (SWHEX.O)
