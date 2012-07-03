MUMBAI, July 3 GLOBAL MARKETS
* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.6
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 0.8 percent.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.
* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data
around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the
protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the
Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile
economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* A telecoms tribunal, which was hearing appeals by mobile
carriers against a govt order to ban 3G roaming pacts between
them, is scheduled to issue its verdict. (0630 GMT)
* India's federal cabinet may discuss a telecoms ministry
proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers
at a price to be determined by an upcoming auction. (0630 GMT)
* Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma will attend a
pharmaceutical conference. (0900 GMT)
* RBI Governor to meet industry body officials. (1030 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* The department of telecom (DoT) has been forced to modify
a proposal that would have made it compulsory for existing
operators to pay the auction-determined price for all airwaves
they currently hold, following opposition from the finance
ministry, Planning Commission, and department of industrial
policy and promotion (DIPP). (Economic Times)
* India's federal cabinet may discuss a telecoms ministry
proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers
at a price to be determined by an upcoming auction. The sector
regulator had earlier proposed to charge a one-time fee for
airwaves holding beyond 6.2 MHz. (Reuters)
* Worried at the prospects of multinationals slowing down
production of essential drugs after they acquire Indian pharma
companies, the government has decided to build stringent
safeguards to ensure availability of life-saving drugs.
(Economic Times)
* India extended the ban on milk and milk products from China
for another year till June 2013, according to the foreign trade
office. (Economic Times)
* Fearing attempts to drag him into controversies,
Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar recused himself from heading
the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) on telecom, three days
after he replaced Pranab Mukherjee in the job. (Economic Times)
* Passenger fares and freight charges will not go up
immediately as the Finance Ministry issued a notification
exempting the railways from 12 per cent service tax for three
months till September 30. (Economic Times)
* State-run banks have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
to consider perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS)
as part of their core Tier-I capital under Basel-III norms.
(Business Standard)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's Grasim Industries says to curtail
production at staple fibre plant at Nagda. [ID: nWNAS9954]
* Losses on sale of diesel and cooking fuels by state-run
oil firms have almost halved to 3.72 billion rupees a day from
6.7 billion rupees a day at the beginning of the current fiscal
year, following a sharp dip in international oil rates and
strengthening of rupee. (Economic Times)
* After talks with Changi Airport failed to sell 26 per cent
in its airport business, GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd
is in discussions with a few private equity players in
an effort to dilute stake in GVK Airport Holdings. It is learnt
that GVK plans to raise about $600-650 million (33-35 billion
rupees) through the sale. (Business Standard)
* GVK's $10-billion Alpha coal project is expected to get
environmental clearance from Australian government by the end of
this month or early August, the chairperson of Hancock
Prospecting Group Pty Ltd, Georgina Hope Rinehart said.
(Business Standard)
* After NTPC and Coal India, NMDC may also exit
from International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL) and has begun
scouting for overseas coking coal assets acquisition on its own,
putting a question mark on the venture's survival itself.
(Business Standard)
* Coal India may now be allowed a lower fuel supply
commitment of 65 percent to power companies as against 80
percent prescribed earlier, but will pay a much higher penalty
of up to 40 percent of the value of the coal in short supplying
case of failure to meet this reduced supply obligation. Earlier,
the penalty agreed by the coal PSU was a trifling 0.01 percent.
(Financial Express)
* Italy's Eni SpA has evinced interest in selling its holding
in Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. Ltd (HOEC), and state-owned Oil
and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd has received a banker-led
proposal to buy the stake. (Mint)
* India's Ambuja Cements Ltd, owned by
Switzerland's Holcim, the world's second-largest
cement producer, said cement shipments in June rose 7.2 percent
to 1.79 million tonnes, from a year earlier. [ID: nWNAS9956]
AUTOS/INDUSTRIALS
* India's Hero MotoCorp June sales up 4.3 pct y/y
to 534,091 vehicles from 512,244 vehicles a year ago. [ID:
nWNAS9955]
* India's automobile industry on Monday announced a
voluntary code on vehicle recalls and recommended that the
government take action if members fail to declare one when it's
required. However, the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (Siam) lobby group said manufacturers violating
the code won't be penalized. (Mint)
* The Modi group has tied up with US- based company Guardian
for setting up a glass factory at Malanpur Ghirongi industrial
area in the neighbouring Bhind district. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd says received net
cheque amounting to 1.17 billion rupees from Income Tax
department after adjusting 350.8 million rupees against demand
for assessment year 2006-07. [ID: nWNAS9960]
*Bharti Airtel has partnered with Hewlett-Packard
to offer cloud-based e-mail, accounting packages, business
software and storage services to small and mid-sized businesses,
a move to increase revenue from data services when voice-based
income has been declining. (Economic Times)
