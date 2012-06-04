JAKARTA, June 4 Indonesian coal mining stocks slid on Monday after the country's mining minister said he planned to control coal exports to conserve the fuel for domestic use.

Leading coal miners Bumi Resources and Adaro Energy fell 10.6 percent and 10.1 percent respectively by 0455 GMT, while state coal miner Bukit Asam dropped 9 percent and Berau Coal Energy fell 7.5 percent.

Mining minister Jero Wacik, speaking at a coal industry conference in Bali, did not give details on the coal export plan, saying only that overseas sales from the world's top exporter of thermal coal would need to be "controlled".

Indonesia's government has so far exempted coal from a series of regulations on the mining industry this year, that have included a 20 percent tax on the export of unprocessed minerals.

Indonesia's benchmark stock index was down 3.2 percent, in line with weaker Asian markets. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Pullin)