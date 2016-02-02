By Lauren Young
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 Burned by the housing bust of
2008, more black Americans are tying up their wealth in the U.S.
equity market through workplace retirement plans, experts say.
"Initially, my experience was that black Americans were more
prone to invest in real estate - things they could touch, feel,
see," said Jerry Murphy, a certified financial planner at JDM
Financial & Investments in suburban Washington who has worked
with African-American investors for two decades.
Sentiments, however, shifted as returns in the stock market
outpaced home prices in recent years. The median U.S. home value
dropped from $189,200 in January 2008 to $183,500 in December
2015, a fall of 3 percent, according to Zillow, an online real
estate marketplace. By contrast, the S&P 500 delivered a total
return of 66 percent in roughly the same period, says Howard
Silverblatt, senior analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
"It is pretty easy to see why the emphasis has shifted from
real estate investing to stocks and ETFs," Murphy said.
The percentage of blacks citing real estate as the "best
investment overall" was 61 percent in 2004, according to a
survey released on Tuesday by Ariel Investments, a Chicago money
management firm. In mid-2015, the percentage of black investors
ranking real estate as the best investment was down to 37
percent, according to the survey.
"The bloom is off the rose on real estate," said Mellody
Hobson, president of Ariel Investments.
Owning a home is not nearly as important as it once was for
estate planning purposes in the black community, said David
Jackson, a financial adviser at Waddell & Reed in Kansas City,
Missouri, who advises many black professionals.
The home ownership rate among blacks dropped to 41.9 percent
in 2015 from 49 percent in 2004, according to the U.S. Census
Bureau. Some of that decline is undoubtedly attributable to the
housing crash and ensuing recession.
But according to Jackson, a change in attitude also played a
role.
"The previous generation wanted to get the house paid off
and left to the kids, but now that we're just as mobile as the
rest of society, that's not nearly as big a deal," Jackson said.
Seven in 10 African-American investors cite their employers'
retirement plans as a key reason for becoming an investor, Ariel
said. "The workplace retirement plan has been a real game
changer," said Hobson.
The trend among U.S. employers is to enroll workers
automatically in retirement plans, often defaulting them into
mutual funds that invest predominately in stocks. Thanks to
inertia, few decide to opt out once they are investing in a
workplace plan, and that has lifted overall participation,
Hobson said.
Yet, black investors lag whites when it comes to investing
in equities, according to Ariel, which has been collecting data
on attitudes of black and white investors since 1998. Roughly
two-thirds of African-Americans were invested in stocks or stock
mutual funds last year, compared with 86 percent of whites, the
firm says.
"It's not like African-Americans are investing more than
whites - we're just starting to catch up," Jackson said.
For its study, Ariel polled 500 black and 500 white
households with incomes of at least $50,000 by phone last summer
but held the data for release during Black History month.
Hobson acknowledged that the survey results do not capture
more recent volatility in the stock market - so far in 2016, the
S&P 500 is down nearly 7 percent.
But attitudes toward equities are unlikely to shift
dramatically among black investors, she said, adding: "These
things do not turn on a dime."
