DUBAI, Sept 28 Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Monday as more investors returned from Eid al-Adha holidays.

Dubai's stock index slipped 0.3 percent as trading continued to focus on low-priced, speculative shares favoured by local retail investors. Al Madina for Finance and Investment climbed 4.7 percent but GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, fell 0.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.5 percent but this was mainly because of a 9.8 percent jump in thinly traded Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, which stayed inside its trading range of the past month. Five of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were flat.

Kuwait's market resumed trading after its break for Eid and its index edged up 0.1 percent, with activity concentrated in second-tier stocks. Investors Holding, the most heavily traded, surged 7.4 percent.

The global market backdrop was weak with Asian stock markets sluggish and Brent oil edging down to just above $48 a barrel.

Markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are to resume trading on Tuesday after their Eid breaks. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)