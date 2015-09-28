DUBAI, Sept 28 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet, early trade on Monday as more investors returned from Eid
al-Adha holidays.
Dubai's stock index slipped 0.3 percent as trading
continued to focus on low-priced, speculative shares favoured by
local retail investors. Al Madina for Finance and Investment
climbed 4.7 percent but GFH Financial, the
most heavily traded stock, fell 0.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.5 percent but this was
mainly because of a 9.8 percent jump in thinly traded Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co, which stayed inside its trading
range of the past month. Five of the 10 most heavily traded
stocks were flat.
Kuwait's market resumed trading after its break for Eid and
its index edged up 0.1 percent, with activity
concentrated in second-tier stocks. Investors Holding,
the most heavily traded, surged 7.4 percent.
The global market backdrop was weak with Asian stock markets
sluggish and Brent oil edging down to just above $48 a
barrel.
Markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are to resume
trading on Tuesday after their Eid breaks.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)