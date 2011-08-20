0800 GMT - Saudi shares fell 3 percent in early trading on Saturday after global stocks tumbled on Friday on lingering fears about Europe's debt crisis and a potential slide into recession for major economies.

The all-share opens 3 percent lower at 5,913 points as the petrochemical index falls 4 percent to 5,910 points.

Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) drops 4 percent by 0815 GMT.

U.S. and European stocks closed lower on Friday amid concerns about the recession and regional bank funding in Europe. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Martina Fuchs)