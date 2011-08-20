COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
0800 GMT - Saudi shares fell 3 percent in early trading on Saturday after global stocks tumbled on Friday on lingering fears about Europe's debt crisis and a potential slide into recession for major economies.
The all-share opens 3 percent lower at 5,913 points as the petrochemical index falls 4 percent to 5,910 points.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) drops 4 percent by 0815 GMT.
U.S. and European stocks closed lower on Friday amid concerns about the recession and regional bank funding in Europe. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Martina Fuchs)
COLOMBO, Feb 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly weaker on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of gains and hovering near a more than 10-month closing low hit earlier this week, as concerns over rising market interest rates weighed on sentiment.
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Tata Steel Ltd said on Thursday its British arm has signed a definitive agreement to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group for 100 million pounds ($125.55 million).