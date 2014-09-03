(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 3 Dubai developer Emaar Properties
rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, lifting the
emirate's bourse, while Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital
jumped after securing $575 million in fresh funding.
Dubai's bourse edged up 0.5 percent as shares in
Emaar rose 0.9 percent. The stock had dropped 3.0 percent on
Tuesday after surging 13.7 percent in the two previous sessions.
Emaar, the emirate's largest listed developer, plans to
float its malls unit this month in a deal likely to raise 8 to 9
billion dirhams ($2.18-$2.45 billion) and will reserve 10
percent of the offered shares for its own shareholders.
The company reiterated on Wednesday that only investors
holding its stock at the end of trading on Sept. 10 would
qualify for priority allotment.
Shares in bourse operator Dubai Financial Market,
which may benefit from higher turnover thanks to the IPO, added
3.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index added 0.6 percent. Investment firm
Waha Capital jumped 3.1 percent after announcing a hedging deal
on half of its shares in U.S.-listed aircraft leasing company
AerCap.
Waha Capital said the deal would provide it with additional
funding of $575 million, which will be used to partially repay
debt and to fund new investments.
Qatar's bourse edged up 0.4 percent on the back of
Gulf International Services and Commercial Bank of
Qatar, which rose 1.2 and 0.7 percent respectively.
Egypt's benchmark rose 0.4 percent but some
property stocks, which posted strong gains in the last session,
pulled back. Developer SODIC fell 0.9 percent and Heliopolis Co
for Housing and Development was down 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)