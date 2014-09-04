DUBAI, Sept 4 Shares in fixed-line monopoly
Telecom Egypt may rise on Thursday after the Cairo
government approved late on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to
issue a unified landline and mobile telecommunications licence.
The move could allow the company to start reclaiming its
market share, which has been dented by mobile operators.
The licence had been due to be activated on June 30 but that
date passed without implementation. In May, Telecom Egypt agreed
to pay 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($350 million) for permission
to offer mobile services.
The stock closed at 14.18 pounds ahead of the licence
announcement on Wednesday. Last month, NBK Capital upgraded
Telecom Egypt to "buy" from "hold" with a fair value estimate of
17.00 pounds, saying its price to earnings ratio of 8.3 was 31
percent below the average for its peers.
In Dubai, developer Emaar Properties may rise
after mortgage lender Amlak Finance, in which Emaar
has a 45 percent stake, said on Wednesday it would hold a
shareholder meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss its previously
announced restructuring plan and a proposed issue of
equity-linked bonds.
Emaar has already gained 12.7 percent to 11.55 dirhams this
week after saying it would float its malls and retail unit in
September, a move that will reward Emaar shareholders with
priority allotment and a special dividend.
The stock faces resistance at 12.00 dirhams, the peak from
which it retreated earlier this week as investors started
booking profits.
Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabian insurance companies
may post further gains after jumping in the last
session following a report by rating agency Standard & Poor's,
which said the price war in the sector appeared to be over and
tariffs were rising again.
The global backdrop is generally positive: Asian shares
steadied near seven-year highs on Thursday, buoyed by hopes of a
ceasefire in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)