DUBAI, Sept 7 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates may rebound on Sunday after mild profit-taking at the
end of last week, with trading volumes picking up and the global
environment positive.
Dubai's bourse fell 1.0 percent to 5,121 points on
Thursday after hitting resistance near its June high of 5,192
points.
But it did gain 3.9 percent over the last week, largely
thanks to Emaar Properties DU>, the emirate's biggest
listed developer, which will float its malls unit in September.
On Sunday, Emaar announced more details of the planned offer
and said its subsidiary's net asset value was 33.2 billion
dirhams ($9 billion).
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slid 0.8 percent to 5,141
points on Thursday, trimming its weekly gains to 1.5 percent. It
faces resistance at 5,255 points, its May high.
"I think there's enough interest in the (UAE) market to push
it up," said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD
Securities in Abu Dhabi. "And, obviously, the interest is driven
by a certain amount of buoyancy in the global markets."
Global equity markets rebounded on Friday after data showed
that U.S. jobs growth slowed in August, raising the prospect
that interest rates will stay low longer than investors had
expected.
"That was seen to be positive for emerging markets,"
Manibhandu said. "I think you're going to get some more upside
in the short term."
Meanwhile, the prospects of low U.S. rates may negatively
affect Saudi Arabia's banks which rose in late August on hopes
for a rate hike which would improve their margins. Saudi
Arabia's main index edged up 0.07 percent in the last
session.
