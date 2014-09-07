DUBAI, Sept 7 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates may rebound on Sunday after mild profit-taking at the end of last week, with trading volumes picking up and the global environment positive.

Dubai's bourse fell 1.0 percent to 5,121 points on Thursday after hitting resistance near its June high of 5,192 points.

But it did gain 3.9 percent over the last week, largely thanks to Emaar Properties DU>, the emirate's biggest listed developer, which will float its malls unit in September.

On Sunday, Emaar announced more details of the planned offer and said its subsidiary's net asset value was 33.2 billion dirhams ($9 billion).

Abu Dhabi's benchmark slid 0.8 percent to 5,141 points on Thursday, trimming its weekly gains to 1.5 percent. It faces resistance at 5,255 points, its May high.

"I think there's enough interest in the (UAE) market to push it up," said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi. "And, obviously, the interest is driven by a certain amount of buoyancy in the global markets."

Global equity markets rebounded on Friday after data showed that U.S. jobs growth slowed in August, raising the prospect that interest rates will stay low longer than investors had expected.

"That was seen to be positive for emerging markets," Manibhandu said. "I think you're going to get some more upside in the short term."

Meanwhile, the prospects of low U.S. rates may negatively affect Saudi Arabia's banks which rose in late August on hopes for a rate hike which would improve their margins. Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.07 percent in the last session. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)