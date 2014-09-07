(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 7 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar
fell on Sunday, erasing early-session gains, while Abu Dhabi's
big banks helped its bourse rebound.
Dubai's index slid 1 percent, having been up as
much as 0.8 percent in initial trade.
Emaar Properties dropped 0.9 percent. The
developer on Sunday announced more details of its malls unit's
initial public offer, which Emaar said had a net asset value of
33.2 billion dirhams ($9 billion). Subscription will open on
September 14.
The offer would be one of the largest equity sales in the
Middle East since 2008 and investors may have started selling
other stocks in order to free up cash for the IPO.
Qatar's bourse fell 1.0 percent after touching an
all-time intraday high of 14,053 points and stocks that had led
the uptrend became the main drags.
Qatar National Bank fell 2.3 percent, Industries Qatar
slid 1.4 percent and Ooredoo was down 0.8
percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.5 percent. The main gainers
were First Gulf Bank, Etisalat and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank which climbed 2.2, 0.4 and 0.2 percent
respectively.
Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell
2.5 percent. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last
Thursday that the company may sell assets this year and has
picked two international advisers for a possible sale.
Egypt's index added 0.6 percent. Commercial
International Bank and developer Talaat Moustafa Group
were the chief supports, up 0.9 and 1.7 percent
respectively.
Egypt's administrative court last week suspended the
annulment of the allocation of 3 million square metres of land
to TMG's subsidiary in the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna,
state-run newspaper Al Ahram reported.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)