DUBAI, Sept 7 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar fell on Sunday, erasing early-session gains, while Abu Dhabi's big banks helped its bourse rebound.

Dubai's index slid 1 percent, having been up as much as 0.8 percent in initial trade.

Emaar Properties dropped 0.9 percent. The developer on Sunday announced more details of its malls unit's initial public offer, which Emaar said had a net asset value of 33.2 billion dirhams ($9 billion). Subscription will open on September 14.

The offer would be one of the largest equity sales in the Middle East since 2008 and investors may have started selling other stocks in order to free up cash for the IPO.

Qatar's bourse fell 1.0 percent after touching an all-time intraday high of 14,053 points and stocks that had led the uptrend became the main drags.

Qatar National Bank fell 2.3 percent, Industries Qatar slid 1.4 percent and Ooredoo was down 0.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.5 percent. The main gainers were First Gulf Bank, Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank which climbed 2.2, 0.4 and 0.2 percent respectively.

Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell 2.5 percent. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last Thursday that the company may sell assets this year and has picked two international advisers for a possible sale.

Egypt's index added 0.6 percent. Commercial International Bank and developer Talaat Moustafa Group were the chief supports, up 0.9 and 1.7 percent respectively.

Egypt's administrative court last week suspended the annulment of the allocation of 3 million square metres of land to TMG's subsidiary in the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna, state-run newspaper Al Ahram reported. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)