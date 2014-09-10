DUBAI, Sept 10 Shares in Dubai's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties, may rise on Wednesday, the last trading day when buyers can gain the right to priority allotment in the initial public offer of Emaar's malls unit.

The company plans to float the unit this month and subscriptions for the shares will open on Sept. 14. The long-expected offer would be one of the largest equity sales in the Middle East since 2008, and Emaar has said it would earmark some shares for its own shareholders as of Sept. 10.

Although Emaar's portion of mall revenues will fall as a result of the IPO, analysts say going public will unlock the full value of the unit.

"At the current market price, the market is implicitly valuing (Emaar's) retail assets at a P/E (price to earnings ratio) of about 6.8 based on 2014 earnings estimates versus about 18 for global mall operators," Oman Arab Bank said in a note at the end of last month.

Emaar has been the main market mover on Dubai's bourse since the company announced details of the planned IPO on Aug. 31.

Another Dubai firm, Drake and Scull, may gain after announcing four contracts for mechanical, electrical and plumbing work in Oman worth a total of 168 million dirhams ($46 million). The stock rose 1.5 percent in the last session after the company won a 110 million dirham deal in Qatar.

On global markets, U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday and Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as markets wagered the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected.

That, however, would be good news for Saudi banks. The Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar and higher rates would translate into fatter margins for the kingdom's lenders, whose funding comes partly from Islamic deposits bearing no interest.

(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)