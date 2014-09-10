DUBAI, Sept 10 Shares in Dubai's largest listed
developer, Emaar Properties, may rise on Wednesday,
the last trading day when buyers can gain the right to priority
allotment in the initial public offer of Emaar's malls unit.
The company plans to float the unit this month and
subscriptions for the shares will open on Sept. 14. The
long-expected offer would be one of the largest equity sales in
the Middle East since 2008, and Emaar has said it would earmark
some shares for its own shareholders as of Sept. 10.
Although Emaar's portion of mall revenues will fall as a
result of the IPO, analysts say going public will unlock the
full value of the unit.
"At the current market price, the market is implicitly
valuing (Emaar's) retail assets at a P/E (price to earnings
ratio) of about 6.8 based on 2014 earnings estimates versus
about 18 for global mall operators," Oman Arab Bank said in a
note at the end of last month.
Emaar has been the main market mover on Dubai's bourse
since the company announced details of the planned IPO
on Aug. 31.
Another Dubai firm, Drake and Scull, may gain after
announcing four contracts for mechanical, electrical and
plumbing work in Oman worth a total of 168 million dirhams ($46
million). The stock rose 1.5 percent in the last session after
the company won a 110 million dirham deal in Qatar.
On global markets, U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday and Asian
shares tumbled on Wednesday as markets wagered the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected.
That, however, would be good news for Saudi banks. The Saudi
riyal is pegged to the dollar and higher rates would
translate into fatter margins for the kingdom's lenders, whose
funding comes partly from Islamic deposits bearing no interest.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)