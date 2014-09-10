(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, Sept 10 Dubai's bourse pulled back in
early trade on Wednesday as investors appeared to be
accumulating cash for the upcoming initial public offer of Emaar
Properties' malls unit.
The Dubai index slid 1.1 percent as most stocks
were down. Emaar itself lost 0.9 percent. In one of the largest
equity sales in the Middle East since 2008, the company plans to
float its unit Emaar Malls Group (EMG) this month and
subscriptions for the shares will open on Sept. 14.
"There's a huge IPO coming so I think investors are
preparing cash," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "The focus is on the smaller
speculative names which tells you that retail investors are
exiting and accumulating cash."
Wednesday is the last trading day on which buyers of Emaar
shares can gain the right to priority allotment in the malls
IPO. This may have prompted some buying of Emaar shares on
Wednesday, but the priority allotment is only 10 percent of the
entire offer; all retail investors combined will be allowed to
buy up to 30 percent.
Small-cap stocks Gulf Navigation and Ajman Bank
were the biggest losters, down 3.5 and 3.2 percent
respectively.
Abu Dhabi's index moved little while Qatar's
benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to a new all-time intra-day
high of 14,090 points on the back of banks and industrial blue
chips.
Egypt's bourse rebounded after two days of
profit-taking and edged up 0.3 percent shortly after opening.
Property developers Talaat Moustafa Group and SODIC
were among the main supports.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)