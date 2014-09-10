(Updates with market developments)

DUBAI, Sept 10 Dubai's bourse fell sharply on Wednesday as investors appeared to be accumulating cash for the upcoming initial public offer of Emaar Properties' malls unit.

The Dubai index was down 3.3 percent after dropping as much as 4.4 percent earlier in the session. Emaar itself lost 2.7 percent. In one of the largest equity sales in the Middle East since 2008, the company plans to float its unit Emaar Malls Group this month and subscriptions for the shares will open on Sept. 14.

"People are trying to take profits in order to take part in the IPO," said Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments in Dubai. "Any selling pressure you see on the market is going to be related to that."

Another negative factor for equity markets globally on Wednesday is indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates earlier than expected.

Interest rates in the United Arab Emirates are expected to track U.S. rates closely because of the dirham's peg to the dollar, and the Dubai market is dominated by property-related stocks. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)