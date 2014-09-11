DUBAI, Sept 11 Dubai's bourse may remain under selling pressure on Thursday as investors prepare for the $1.4 billion initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties, the largest listed developer in the emirate.

The Dubai index fell 3.4 percent in the last session as local retail investors cashed out in order to take part in the IPO.

Emaar plans to sell a 15 percent stake in its unit and allocate about 30 percent of the offer to retail investors who dominate trading in Dubai's market. Subscriptions for the shares will open on Sept. 14.

Emaar itself fell 2.7 percent on Wednesday and on Thursday, its shares may slide further as they no longer entitle their holders to priority allotment in the malls unit's IPO.

Abu Dhabi's bourse, whose investor base overlaps with that of Dubai, may follow its lead. The benchmark fell 1.0 percent in the last session.

Elsewhere in the region, most markets appear to be consolidating after posting some gains earlier this month. Benchmarks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt all slipped on Wednesday.

On global markets, Asian shares outside of Japan edged down on Thursday, continuing a downtrend set off by indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates earlier than expected. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)