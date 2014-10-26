DUBAI Oct 26 Most stock markets in the Middle
East look likely to follow a generally positive global lead on
Sunday, but Saudi Arabia and flagship company Saudi Basic
Industries could come under pressure after SABIC's earnings
missed analysts' estimates.
Bourses in the region have largely followed trends in global
markets for the last two weeks, after concern about global
economic growth hit stocks across the world and prompted a wave
of profit-taking in the Middle East.
On Friday, European markets edged down but U.S. stocks were
up after strong results from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble.
Brent oil prices slipped but were little changed on the week.
In the Middle East, most major third-quarter results
published so far have been strong. Saudi Arabian Mining Co
1211.SE (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, beat analysts'
forecasts on Thursday as it reported a 66 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit after a one-off gain wasn't repeated.
The company's net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was
485.4 million riyals ($129.4 million), while analysts surveyed
by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Ma'aden would report a
net profit of 383 million riyals.
But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), the biggest listed firm in Saudi Arabia and the whole
Gulf region, posted a 4.5 percent decrease in third-quarter
profit on Sunday, missing estimates.
The company made 6.18 billion riyals in the quarter, against
analysts' average forecast of 6.63 billion riyals. It blamed a
drop in sales and other income - a negative signal for all Gulf
energy exporters.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index faces major
technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 4,587
points; the index closed Thursday at 4,573 points.
"The volatile swings of the past few sessions have likely
scared the average investors," NBAD Securities said in a note.
"They look confused and (are) wondering whether to buy or sell
the market." However Sunday's opening, it said, was still likely
to be bullish.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)