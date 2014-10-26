(Updates with Saudi Arabia's market open)

DUBAI Oct 26 Shares in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) fell in early trade on Sunday after disappointing third-quarter results, but gains in other stocks offset its slide and lifted the index.

SABIC slid 1.2 percent after posting a 4.5 percent decrease in third-quarter profit on Sunday, missing analysts' estimates. The company made 6.18 billion riyals ($1.65 billion) in the quarter, against analysts' average forecast of 6.63 billion riyals. It blamed a drop in sales and other income - a negative signal for all Gulf energy and petrochemical exporters.

But Saudi Arabia's main index, down 0.2 percent at one point, quickly moved out of the negative zone and edged up 0.4 percent on the back of other stocks.

Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, jumped 3.2 percent after it beat analysts' forecasts on Thursday and reported a smaller-than-expected profit decline.

The company's net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 485.4 million riyals, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average that Ma'aden would report a profit of 383 million riyals.

Food maker Savola Group rose 2.7 percent after posting a 53.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday. The firm made 701.4 million riyals, while analysts had forecast 650 million riyals.

The firm also said on Thursday that it would distribute a third-quarter dividend of 0.75 riyal per share, up from 0.5 riyal in the same period of 2013.