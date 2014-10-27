BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang sells investment unit for 902 mln yuan
* Says it transferred an wholly owned investment unit to a real estate firm for 902 million yuan
DUBAI Oct 27 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar moved little in early trade on Monday as investors waited for guidance from European bourses, which open later in the day.
Dubai's bourse slipped 0.4 percent shortly after opening but then turned around and added 0.8 percent. Shares in developer Emaar Properties rose 1.0 percent and builder Arabtec Holding gained 2.0 percent.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments rose 0.9 percent after reporting a 17.4 percent increase in third-quarter profit.
Abu Dhabi's stock index slipped 0.2 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.3 percent. Qatar's benchmark was flat.
Third-quarter results published by companies in the region so far have been "pretty good with no major negative surprises", said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
But investors remain cautious after sharp mid-October declines triggered by the retreat in global equities, and may choose to wait for European markets to open before committing, he said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guara