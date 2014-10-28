BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with markets open)
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI Oct 28 Markets in the United Arab Emirates remained under pressure in early trade on Tuesday after global equities performed poorly, although some Emirati stocks rose on upbeat third-quarter results.
European stocks fell on Monday, hit by weak German business sentiment and another decline in oil prices, while U.S. benchmarks were mixed overnight.
Dubai's bourse fell 0.8 percent as most stocks declined, although shares in telecommunications operator du edged up 0.4 percent after it reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 1.6 percent.
First Gulf Bank was flat despite beating estimates with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit. The stock jumped 3.5 percent on Monday ahead of the earnings announcement.
Qatar's index was more resilient, edging up 0.2 percent. Barwa Real Estate rose 2.1 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.
But shares in Ooredoo fell 0.7 percent after the telecommunications operator missed estimates by a wide margin with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
Ooredoo made a profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million) in the period, while analysts had on average expected the firm's profit to be 802 million riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.