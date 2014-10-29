DUBAI Oct 29 Stock markets in the Middle East
look likely to gain on Wednesday on the back of solid earnings
posted, among others, by the United Arab Emirates' largest bank
and several Saudi insurance companies, plus a positive global
background.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a 32 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, slightly ahead of
estimates. The lender made 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million)
in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
1.30 billion dirhams.
In Saudi Arabia, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co
reported a 97 percent reduction in its third-quarter net loss,
while Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co and Gulf
General Cooperative Insurance Co swung to profits from
losses.
Saudi United Cooperative Insurance Co posted a 480
percent increase in third-quarter profit, and Axa Cooperative
Insurance Co nearly doubled its quarterly earnings.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said in a report last month
that it believed the insurance price war that raged in Saudi
Arabia during 2012-2013 had largely ended as tariffs for medical
and motor insurance had risen by about 20 percent year-to-date.
The global backdrop is positive. Asian shares advanced to
one-month highs on Wednesday morning, helped by Wall Street
which gained on optimism over corporate earnings and prospects
the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait
longer before raising interest rates.
Brent crude oil prices are holding steady above $86 a
barrel.
"Buyers will step up and sellers will slowly disappear,"
NBAD Securities said in a note, referring to Dubai's bourse.
"The confidence level is gradually building up again."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)