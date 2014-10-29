(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Oct 29 Property and banking stocks lifted
markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in early trade on
Wednesday following upbeat earnings.
Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent as most shares
gained.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties added 1.5 percent,
while its smaller competitors Union Properties and
Deyaar were up 1.1 and 1.8 percent respectively.
The International Monetary Fund said this week it was now
less concerned about a potential property bubble in the emirate
as increases in Dubai's real estate prices have moderated quite
a lot.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark rose 1.2 percent as earnings
growth from the UAE capital's lenders matched or surpassed
analyst estimates. First Gulf Bank rose 2.2 percent and
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 1.7 percent.
Shares in National Bank of Abu Dhabi jumped 2.5
percent after it reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, slightly ahead of estimates. The lender made
1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the quarter, while
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.30 billion dirhams.
Qatar's bourse edged up 0.7 percent. This was largely
due to property developer Ezdan Holding, which rose
4.0 percent, having posted a 41.4 percent increase in nine-month
profit this week.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)