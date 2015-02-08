(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 8 Petrochemical stocks lifted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil extended its gains and the government said it would boost feedstock supplies for Saudi Kayan Petrochemicals Co.

Brent crude jumped 2.2 percent to $57.80 per barrel on Friday, posting its largest two-week gain in 17 years because of falling oil rig counts and violence in producer Libya.

The main Saudi stock index rose 0.8 percent as shares in Saudi Kayan surged 9.6 percent and its bigger affiliate Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) jumped 2.7 percent.

The kingdom's oil ministry has allocated more natural gas to Saudi Kayan for it to expand ethylene production at its petrochemical complex in Jubail, the company said on Sunday.

As part of the same deal, SABIC will reduce the marketing fees it charges Saudi Kayan, which will save the company 280 million riyals ($74.6 million) this year and 600 million riyals a year once its projects are completed, it said.

Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) jumped 3.1 percent to 38.70 riyals after AlBilad Capital said it maintained the stock's fair value at 39.62 riyals.

"Profitability indicators are expected to witness a significant improvement starting from this year with the launch of commercial production in many facilities," it said.

Egypt's stock index rose 0.7 percent as most stocks gained. Commercial International Bank which plans to publish its fourth-quarter results this week, was the main support, climbing 1.0 percent.

Investment firm Pioneers Holding rose 0.9 percent after it submitted a fresh bid for Arab Dairy Products at 64.30 pounds per share, topping an offer by Lactalis. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)