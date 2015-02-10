(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 10 Most Gulf stock markets edged down
in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices slipped and Standard
and Poor's cut credit ratings and outlooks for several countries
in the region.
Brent crude slipped 1.3 percent to $57.61 per barrel
by 0615 GMT as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the
United States would remain the world's top source of oil supply
growth until 2020, defying expectations of a more dramatic
slowdown in shale output growth.
Also, China's consumer inflation, which came in at a
five-year low for January, raised worries about oil demand in
the world's second-largest economy.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent to 3,921 points
after failing once again to break through major technical
resistance at 3,960-4,008 points, the late December and January
highs.
Builder Arabtec fell 0.9 percent and developer
Emaar Properties was down 0.7 percent. Another
property firm, DAMAC, tumbled its daily 10 percent
limit for a second session in a row after proposing no cash
dividend for 2014 on Monday.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.2 percent, while Kuwait
and Oman edged down 0.3 percent each.
S&P on Monday cut its sovereign debt ratings for Bahrain and
Oman, the two Gulf states set to come under most stress from
oil's plunge, and revised to negative its outlook on Saudi
Arabia, where it said the government may face sustained fiscal
deficits in coming years.
The downgrades could have the most impact on entities from
those countries which borrow abroad, such as Bahraini and Omani
banks. Bank Muscat, down 1.9 percent, was the main
drag on Oman's market.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)