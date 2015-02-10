(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Feb 10 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices slipped and Standard and Poor's cut credit ratings and outlooks for several countries in the region.

Brent crude slipped 1.3 percent to $57.61 per barrel by 0615 GMT as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the United States would remain the world's top source of oil supply growth until 2020, defying expectations of a more dramatic slowdown in shale output growth.

Also, China's consumer inflation, which came in at a five-year low for January, raised worries about oil demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent to 3,921 points after failing once again to break through major technical resistance at 3,960-4,008 points, the late December and January highs.

Builder Arabtec fell 0.9 percent and developer Emaar Properties was down 0.7 percent. Another property firm, DAMAC, tumbled its daily 10 percent limit for a second session in a row after proposing no cash dividend for 2014 on Monday.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.2 percent, while Kuwait and Oman edged down 0.3 percent each.

S&P on Monday cut its sovereign debt ratings for Bahrain and Oman, the two Gulf states set to come under most stress from oil's plunge, and revised to negative its outlook on Saudi Arabia, where it said the government may face sustained fiscal deficits in coming years.

The downgrades could have the most impact on entities from those countries which borrow abroad, such as Bahraini and Omani banks. Bank Muscat, down 1.9 percent, was the main drag on Oman's market. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)