DUBAI Feb 11 Egypt's largest listed lender, Commercial International Bank (CIB), may lift the Cairo stock index on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, the Gulf may remain soft after oil dropped late on Tuesday.

CIB posted a 36 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit on Tuesday to 1.03 billion pounds ($135 million). Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a profit of 938 million pounds.

The earnings season is just beginning in Egypt and the strong results posted by CIB could encourage bets on other local companies ahead of their quarterly reports.

Gulf markets, on the other hand, may remain under pressure after Brent crude dropped by $1.91 in the previous session as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that ample global production would still swell world inventories before investment cuts begin to significantly dent output.

Oil inched up in Asian trade on Wednesday, but its gains were small compared with Tuesday's loss.

Commercial Bank of Qatar reported mixed results after the last trading session in Doha, missing fourth-quarter profit estimates but raising the cash dividend payout for 2014 to 3.5 riyals from 2.0 riyals a year earlier.

Analysts say many investors view Qatar primarily as a dividend play, so the increased payout may offset concerns about the bank's performance.

Also, NBK Capital said in a report on Tuesday it considered Qatari banks more immune to the lower oil price environment than their peers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Another factor to keep in mind for Qatari stocks in 2015 is the potential increase in the foreign ownership limits (FOLs) to 49 percent of total outstanding shares from the current 25 percent, leading to fresh investment inflows," it said.

"Naturally, Qatar National Bank, given its size, would be the major beneficiary in the event of an increase in FOLs."

On global markets, Asian stocks are soft as the Greek debt crisis remains in focus. ($1 = 7.6100 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)