DUBAI Feb 15 Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday after oil prices surged at the end of last week, although some stocks in Dubai pulled back after disappointing fourth-quarter results.

Oil closed higher for a second straight week on Friday after another drop in the U.S. rig count, with Brent crude hitting a 2015 high above $60 a barrel.

Also, stock markets worldwide rose on Friday on stronger-than-expected economic growth in Germany and optimism that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors.

Dubai's index added 1.0 percent on the back of gains by developer Emaar Properties and builder Arabtec Holding, up 2.5 and 1.9 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia fell 1.2 percent after reporting a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, which it blamed on fuel hedging and oil's sharp drop at the end of last year.

Engineering firm Drake and Scull fell 1.5 percent after posting a 70 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark rose 1.1 percent as most stocks gained. Developer Aldar Properties, which last week posted a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, jumped 3.9 percent.

Qatar's index climbed 0.8 percent and property firms led gains. Barwa Real Estate jumped 2.8 percent, while Ezdan Holding added 2.2 percent.

Oman's Bank Nizwa and United Finance Co rose 1.2 and 0.7 percent respectively after the latter said its board had agreed in principle to merge with Nizwa. Oman's index inched up 0.1 percent. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)