BRIEF-SRE Group says FY loss from continuing operations RMB254.7
* Board of directors has resolved not to recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016
DUBAI Feb 15 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose in early trade on Sunday after oil prices rebounded further at the end of last week; Egypt's market also gained in a broad rally.
Oil closed higher for a second straight week on Friday after another drop in the U.S. rig count, with Brent crude hitting a 2015 high above $60 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia's main index rose 1.1 percent as most stocks gained.
The largest stock on the bourse, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 2.3 percent; it also appointed a new acting chief executive on Sunday.
Property developer Jabal Omar jumped 2.5 percent. Last week, it reported a quarterly profit of 149.3 million riyals ($39.8 million) from a loss of 2.5 million riyals a year earlier.
Egypt's index edged up 0.7 percent. Real estate firm Medinet Nasr Housing and Development jumped 2.2 percent after calling a shareholder meeting for March 5 to discuss a capital increase.
The company reported a 16 percent rise in 2014 net profit last week to 205 million pounds, beating analysts' average estimate of 187 million pounds. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)
NEW YORK, March 27 A New York real estate investor has taken a page out of Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal" by selling the president's boyhood home for $2.14 million, or 54 percent more than the $1.39 million he paid in December, an auction house said on Monday.