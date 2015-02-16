DUBAI Feb 16 Gulf equity markets may slow their
advance on Monday after an oil rally paused and region companies
reported less-than-stellar results.
Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday after a firm
start, with an oversupply continuing to weigh on the market
despite data showing Japan had pulled out of recession.
Meanwhile, Japanese shares touched an eight-year high and
other Asian markets also edged up with investors cautiously
optimistic the European Union would make progress this week on a
debt deal with Greece.
Dubai Financial Market's biggest listed company,
developer Emaar Properties reported a 14 percent rise
in fourth-quarter net profit after Sunday's close. At 861.4
million dirhams ($234.53 million), the quarterly profit was just
slightly higher than OAB Invest's forecast of 828.8 million
dirhams.
The stock surged 4.6 percent to 7.58 dirhams ahead of the
announcement and may be volatile on Monday. It faces technical
resistance at 7.61 dirhams, the February high.
Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) may come under
pressure after it reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter
profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, missing
analysts' estimates as it ended a run of five straight quarters
of rising earnings.
The company's board has proposed flat cash dividends for the
second half of 2014 and the first half of 2015.
In Saudi Arabia, Methanol Chemicals Company may
fall after posting a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit
and proposing no cash dividend for 2014.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)