DUBAI Feb 16 Gulf equity markets may slow their advance on Monday after an oil rally paused and region companies reported less-than-stellar results.

Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday after a firm start, with an oversupply continuing to weigh on the market despite data showing Japan had pulled out of recession.

Meanwhile, Japanese shares touched an eight-year high and other Asian markets also edged up with investors cautiously optimistic the European Union would make progress this week on a debt deal with Greece.

Dubai Financial Market's biggest listed company, developer Emaar Properties reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit after Sunday's close. At 861.4 million dirhams ($234.53 million), the quarterly profit was just slightly higher than OAB Invest's forecast of 828.8 million dirhams.

The stock surged 4.6 percent to 7.58 dirhams ahead of the announcement and may be volatile on Monday. It faces technical resistance at 7.61 dirhams, the February high.

Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) may come under pressure after it reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts' estimates as it ended a run of five straight quarters of rising earnings.

The company's board has proposed flat cash dividends for the second half of 2014 and the first half of 2015.

In Saudi Arabia, Methanol Chemicals Company may fall after posting a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and proposing no cash dividend for 2014. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)