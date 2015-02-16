(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 16 Most Gulf stock markets slipped in
early trade on Monday after an oil rally paused and local
companies reported less-than-stellar results.
Oil prices moved little on Monday after surging at the end
of last week, with an oversupply continuing to weigh on the
market despite data showing Japan had pulled out of recession.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent as most stocks
declined. Developer Emaar Properties, which on Sunday
reported a 14 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, bucked
the downward trend to edge up 0.5 percent.
Smaller rival Deyaar and low-cost carrier Air
Arabia both of which reported disappointing earnings
on Sunday, fell 1.5 and 0.6 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark eased 0.4 percent. Aldar
Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer, fell 1.8
percent after announcing that its chief development officer,
Gurjit Singh, was leaving the company to pursue other interests.
Qatar's bourse slipped 0.3 percent. United Development
dropped 2.0 percent after releasing its earnings on
Sunday, even though the company nearly doubled its net profit
and proposed a cash dividend of 1.25 riyals per share, up from
0.95 riyals a year earlier.
In Muscat, telecom operator Omantel added 1.1
percent after keeping its dividend for the second half of 2014
flat despite an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Oman's
index edged up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)