(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 16 Saudi Arabia's stock market dipped
in early trade on Monday as some investors booked profits in
stocks that had led recent gains, while Egypt fell in a broad
pull-back.
Brent crude dropped 0.9 percent by 0845 GMT after
surging at the end of last week, with an oversupply continuing
to weigh on the market despite data showing Japan had pulled out
of recession.
Saudi Arabia's main index, which has been vulnerable
to volatility in oil markets, slipped 0.3 percent.
Saudi Electricity Company and developer Jabal Omar
, down 2.8 and 1.1 percent respectively, were among the
main drags. Both stocks had shot up in the last few sessions.
Methanol Chemicals Company fell 1.8 percent after
posting a 55 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit and proposing
no cash dividend for 2014.
Egypt's market eased 0.5 percent with most stocks in
the red.
Cairo-listed shares in Orascom Construction Industries
fell 0.5 percent after it announced plans to spin off
and list its construction business in Egypt and Dubai.
Yet the company's Amsterdam-listed shares jumped
2.6 percent after the news.
