DUBAI Feb 17 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Tuesday against a mixed global background after seesawing in
line with oil prices in the last few sessions.
Oil edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, but some analysts
warned prices had risen too far and could face a downward
correction.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped as talks between
Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down after Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout programme.
Dubai's index dropped 3.3 percent to 3,835 points
on Monday after failing to break through chart resistance
between 3,960 and 4,008 points, its January and late December
highs, respectively.
The sell-off was in part driven by Emaar Properties
, which tumbled 3.6 percent after surging 4.6 percent a
day earlier. Emaar reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit before Monday's session, which may have disappointed
some investors but was slightly ahead of analyst estimates.
Brokers Naeem and NBK Capital have both highlighted Emaar's
growing revenue from sources other than property sales, such as
malls and hotels.
"We view the continuous improvement in recurring-revenue
contribution positively, as this should enhance the visibility
on the company's future performance," NBK Capital analyst Ashish
Jain said in a note.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) reported a 22 percent increase in
fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing the estimate of SICO
Bahrain, but increasing its annual dividend.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)