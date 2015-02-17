(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 17 Gulf stock markets moved little in
slow early trade on Tuesday against a mixed global background.
Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent in Asian
trade, but some analysts warned prices had risen too far and
could face a downward correction.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped as talks between
Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down after Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout programme.
Dubai's stock index edged up 0.3 percent after
dropping 3.3 percent in the previous session. Developer Emaar
Properties, which tumbled 3.6 percent on Monday, rose
0.7 percent.
Emaar reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit before Monday's session, which may have disappointed some
investors but was slightly ahead of analysts' estimates.
Another real estate firm, DAMAC, surged 5.0
percent on Tuesday morning. The stock has fluctuated sharply
since listing in Dubai last month, and it fell 3.7 percent on
Monday.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent as large banks
extended losses following a report by Standard and Poor's on
Monday which profit growth of United Arab Emirates lenders was
likely to slow to 5 or 6 percent this year.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 2.1 percent and
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 1.2 percent.
Petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar, set to
benefit from oil's rebound, rose 0.5 percent and lifted Doha's
index, which climbed 0.2 percent.
Oman's index was nearly flat, while Kuwait
edged down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)