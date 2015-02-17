(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Feb 17 Gulf stock markets moved little in slow early trade on Tuesday against a mixed global background.

Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent in Asian trade, but some analysts warned prices had risen too far and could face a downward correction.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped as talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down after Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout programme.

Dubai's stock index edged up 0.3 percent after dropping 3.3 percent in the previous session. Developer Emaar Properties, which tumbled 3.6 percent on Monday, rose 0.7 percent.

Emaar reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit before Monday's session, which may have disappointed some investors but was slightly ahead of analysts' estimates.

Another real estate firm, DAMAC, surged 5.0 percent on Tuesday morning. The stock has fluctuated sharply since listing in Dubai last month, and it fell 3.7 percent on Monday.

Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent as large banks extended losses following a report by Standard and Poor's on Monday which profit growth of United Arab Emirates lenders was likely to slow to 5 or 6 percent this year.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 2.1 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 1.2 percent.

Petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar, set to benefit from oil's rebound, rose 0.5 percent and lifted Doha's index, which climbed 0.2 percent.

Oman's index was nearly flat, while Kuwait edged down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)