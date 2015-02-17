(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 17 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their rally,
while Egypt edged down after major industrial player Ezz Steel
reported disappointing earnings.
Brent crude traded near $62 per barrel on Tuesday as
the International Energy Agency warned of supply risks in the
Middle East, although some analysts said that prices had risen
too far from six-year lows hit in January.
The main Saudi stock index rose 0.9 percent, partly
because of petrochemical companies, which are set to benefit
from oil's rebound. Saudi Basic Industries, the
biggest player in the sector, edged up 0.6 percent.
Two companies focused on real estate development in the
Muslim holy city of Mecca, Jabal Omar and Makkah
Construction and Development, surged 6.7 and 4.5
percent respectively.
Saudi Arabian newspapers Arab News and Saudi Gazette
reported on Monday that senior officials were seeking to speed
up the city's development and would hold an international
conference on the development of its low-income areas.
Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent as Ezz Steel
tumbled 4.1 percent after posting a third-quarter net loss that
widened to 285.38 million Egyptian pounds ($37.4 million) from
84.1 million pounds a year earlier.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)