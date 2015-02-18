DUBAI Feb 18 Gulf equity markets may struggle to make gains on Wednesday in the absence of fresh catalysts and as slightly weaker oil makes investors cautious about opening new positions.

Brent oil has edged down in Asian trade but is holding above $62 per barrel. Trading is thin as several Asian countries start the Lunar New Year holidays, which last for the rest of the week.

Asian equities have tracked a mild bounce on Wall Street, edging higher as pessimism about the Greek debt saga recedes somewhat.

In the Gulf, local newsflow has been thin. Saudi Arabia's National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) may come under pressure after it proposed a 2014 dividend of 1.00 riyal per share, down from 1.50 riyals a year earlier.

No other major companies have reported earnings or dividends since Tuesday's close and investors may focus on firms which are expected to propose dividends soon, such as Qatar's Ezdan Holding and Saudi Electricity Co.

In Dubai, "the low trading volume yesterday reflects uncertainty with (a) large percentage of traders opting to delay investing in buy positions until charts are more meaningful," NBAD Capital said in a note.

Abu Dhabi's trading volume has also fallen sharply in the last two sessions. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)