(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 18 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Wednesday, guided largely by announced and
expected dividends, as slightly weaker oil prices made investors
cautious about opening new positions.
Brent crude traded at $62.20 per barrel, down 0.5 percent by
0645 GMT, after surging over the past two weeks.
Dubai's stock index inched up 0.1 percent as
blue-chip real estate developer Emaar Properties
climbed 1.0 percent, but the overall split between gainers and
losers was roughly equal.
Another developer, DAMAC, added 1.7 percent. The
firm plans to issue bonus shares instead of a cash dividend for
2014, but has not yet announced an exact date for that.
Abu Dhabi was nearly flat as just a handful of stocks
moved.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.3 percent and Qatar
Electrocity and Water Co, down 4.5 percent, was the
main drag. The stock no longer carries the 2014 dividend.
Oman's index rose 0.1 percent as Galfar Engineering &
Contracting, which has yet to announce 2014 dividends,
surged 8.7 percent.
Kuwait's bourse edged down 0.7 percent with most
stocks in the red.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)