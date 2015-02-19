(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 19 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in early trade on Thursday after oil prices tumbled, while Egypt edged up as investors made bets ahead of fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Brent oil traded below $59 per barrel as U.S. crude inventories were expected to hit record highs, while analysts said a possible rise in Saudi Arabia's output could stoke oversupply built up in the past few months.

The main Saudi stock index fell 1.3 percent as Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom's top petrochemicals producer, dropped 3.6 percent.

Most other stocks also declined. Tabuk Agricultural Development Company fell 0.9 percent after its board proposed no cash dividend for the first time since 2004 in order to save cash for equipment upgrades.

Dallah Healthcare was one of just a few gainers, jumping 3.6 percent after it announced a dividend of 1.00 riyal per share for 2014. The dividend is lower than 1.50 riyals it paid for 2013, but the company also announced the issue of one bonus share for every four outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged up 0.2 percent amid a mixed performance by stocks. El Sewedy Electric, the largest listed cable maker in the Arab world, was the main support and jumped 2.4 percent. The company is expected to publish its fourth-quarter earnings in coming days. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)