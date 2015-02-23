(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 23 Gulf stock markets consolidated
with a negative bias in early trade on Monday as oil prices gave
up early gains.
Brent oil traded flat by 0650 GMT while U.S. crude
edged down 0.4 percent on worries about oversupply in
North America.
Dubai's stock index fell 0.8 percent as most stocks
declined. Heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai
Islamic Bank were down 1.1 and 0.7 percent
respectively.
Qatar's bourse inched down 0.1 percent because of
Qatar Insurance Co, which fell 1.8 percent after
paying out the 2014 dividend and issuing bonus shares. Qatar
Islamic Bank, which also went ex-dividend and dropped
2.7 percent.
Property firms Ezdan Holding and Barwa Real Estate
, which have yet to announce dividends, were the main
supports and rose 0.7 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Markets in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Oman
were nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)