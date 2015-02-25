DUBAI Feb 25 Gulf stock markets may rise in
line with global equities on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve indicated it would not rush into raising interest rates,
although the news might be seen as negative for some of Saudi
Arabia's banks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up about 0.9 percent after U.S. stocks gained
overnight. Brent oil has edged up towards $59 per barrel.
The Fed is preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a
meeting-by-meeting basis", its Chair Janet Yellen told a
congressional committee on Tuesday.
That approach could open the door to an interest rate
increase as early as June, but investors interpreted Yellen's
testimony overall as likely indicating a later date for
lift-off.
Central banks in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged
to the dollar, will be pressed to follow the Fed when it
eventually hikes rates, and this could further slow economic
growth, already dampened somewhat by the plunge in oil prices.
According to a 2012 International Monetary Fund study, "an
increase of 100 basis points in the Fed Funds Rate decreases
broad money growth by 0.6 percentage point and non-oil activity
by 0.1 percent" in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
Thus a potential delay in the rate hike may be seen as
positive by Gulf investors. But Saudi Arabia's banking sector,
which has a higher concentration of demand deposits bearing no
interest than those in neighbouring countries, may come under
pressure.
Many banks in the kingdom will benefit from higher rates as
their funding costs will remain low and net interest margins
will increase.
Al Rajhi Bank and Bank Albilad, which
have paticularly high concentrations of demand deposits, were
the top gainers among the kingdom's banks on Tuesday, rising 1.2
and 3.2 percent respectively. They could see profit-taking on
Wednesday.
For Egypt, which plans to tap global debt markets to bridge
its fiscal gap, the Fed news may be seen as positive. A delayed
interest rate hike would also prompt global investors to stay in
emerging markets for a longer time.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)